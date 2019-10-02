EPS for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Expected At $0.64; Gamco Investors Has 1.52 Sentiment

Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 32 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 21 decreased and sold their positions in Gamco Investors Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.34 million shares, down from 6.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gamco Investors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 23 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to report $0.64 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.92% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. T_NTR’s profit would be $366.63M giving it 25.48 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $2.11 EPS previously, Nutrien Ltd.’s analysts see -69.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 543,418 shares traded. Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NTR News: 07/03/2018 S&P ASSIGNS NUTRIEN LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 23/04/2018 – Nutrien Launches Integrated Digital Platform, Providing Growers with Year-round Commercial and Agronomic Digital Management; 02/04/2018 – NUTRIEN REPORTS OF EARLY TENDERS-AMENDMENTS TO EXCHANGE OFFERS; 07/05/2018 – Nutrien Swings to Quaterly Loss Citing Weather Impact but Expects Strong Second Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Nutrien Commences Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations; 07/05/2018 – NUTRIEN LTD NTR.TO – NUTRIEN HAS ACHIEVED $150 MLN IN RUN-RATE SYNERGIES AS AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Nutrien Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.37 billion. The firm offers potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products; and agronomic and application services for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. It operates six potash mines in Saskatchewan and one potash mine in New Brunswick.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 6.2% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 72,444 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 160,093 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 0.34% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,716 shares.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $506.03 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 5.07 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.