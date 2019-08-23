EPS for Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Expected At $-1.05; Shorts at Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Lowered By 14.4%

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) had a decrease of 14.4% in short interest. PTMN’s SI was 175,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.4% from 204,800 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s short sellers to cover PTMN’s short positions. The SI to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s float is 0.51%. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 101,578 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) has declined 12.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report $-1.05 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 144.19% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-1.08 EPS previously, Nutanix, Inc.’s analysts see -2.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 3.18 million shares traded. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has declined 53.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NTNX News: 24/05/2018 – NUTANIX 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 07/05/2018 – Big Switch to Showcase Integration With Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor for Advanced Network Automation and Simplified Operations; 24/05/2018 – Nutanix Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$300M; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Nutanix Appoints Sankalp Saxena to Lead Operations in India; 12/04/2018 – NUTANIX SEES 74% AHV HYPERVISOR ADOPTION BY U.S. FEDERAL GOVERN; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Nutanix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nutanix Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTNX); 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX CEO SPEAKS ABOUT PUBLIC CLOUD OFFERING IN INTERVIEW

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The Company’s cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. It currently has negative earnings. The company's software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds.