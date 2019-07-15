EPS for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Expected At $-0.06; Kaiser Aluminum Has 1.25 Sentiment

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 89 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 71 sold and trimmed stock positions in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 14.83 million shares, down from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kaiser Aluminum Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 59 Increased: 55 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 64.71% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, NovoCure Limited’s analysts see -53.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 63,908 shares traded. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has risen 64.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCR News: 08/05/2018 – Novocure at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – NOVOCURE – NCCN UPDATED CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINES TO RECOMMEND OPTUNE IN COMBINATION WITH TEMOZOLOMIDE AS CATEGORY 1 TREATMENT FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED GBM; 02/04/2018 – Novocure Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Novocure Reports Positive Top-line Results from STELLAR Phase 2 Pilot Trial in Mesothelioma; 20/03/2018 – NCCN Guidelines Recommend Optune in Combination with Temozolomide as a Category 1 Treatment for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma; 10/04/2018 – Novocure at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – Novocure Plans to Submit Humanitarian Device Exemption Application to FDA for Approval; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – FINAL STELLAR DATA EXCEEDED RESULTS OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ALL EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 Novocure Announces 35 Presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE STELLAR PHASE 2 PILOT TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN OS

More notable recent NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SALT, PTC, NVCR – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IQWiG publishes Novocure’s Optune report for GBM – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWM, HAE, NVCR, SAIC: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.

Among 2 analysts covering NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NovoCure had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.64. About 15,578 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of AI-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Releases Results of Decade-long Community Health Efforts; 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Sees Continuing Margin Pressure; 03/04/2018 – In Reducing Deaths from Heart Disease and Stroke, Kaiser Permanente Outpaces Nation; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for 100,524 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 143,245 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 158,456 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $150,407 activity.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.68 per share. KALU’s profit will be $21.29M for 17.73 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.65% negative EPS growth.