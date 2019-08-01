EPS for Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Expected At $0.54; D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holding By $2.52 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 76,410 shares as Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)’s stock declined 8.71%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 3.85M shares with $127.70M value, down from 3.92 million last quarter. Myriad Genetics Inc now has $2.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 504,968 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Rev $193.5M; 29/05/2018 – ECB vs Italy, China Slowdown, Myriad Faces of Trudeau: Eco Day; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018 (MYGN); 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COUNSYL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MYRIAD; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 EPS $1.87-EPS $1.89

Analysts expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. NOVT’s profit would be $18.90M giving it 38.93 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Novanta Inc.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.98% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.09. About 198,640 shares traded or 34.08% up from the average. Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has risen 27.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NOVT News: 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees FY Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.02; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Novanta; 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees FY Rev $590M-$605M; 08/05/2018 – Novanta 1Q Rev $147M; 03/05/2018 – NOVANTA BOUGHT ZETTLEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Novanta Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOVT); 08/05/2018 – Novanta 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – NOVANTA INC NOVT.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.02; 03/05/2018 – Novanta Acquired Zettlex; 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 50c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates has 9,493 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 132,412 shares. Kestrel Investment Mngmt Corp reported 3.57% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 17,158 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa owns 1.12% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 149,798 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 30,500 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation holds 501,589 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 28,955 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Com holds 43,485 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And invested in 9.54 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 4,462 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) stake by 492,943 shares to 2.18 million valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) stake by 63,400 shares and now owns 550,300 shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $29.35 million for 18.21 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. It has a 52.56 P/E ratio. The Photonics segment offers photonics solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures.