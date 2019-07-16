EPS for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Expected At $0.23; Perceptive Advisors Lowered By $74.79 Million Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 18.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock declined 6.03%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 3.76M shares with $331.14 million value, down from 4.61 million last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $7.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 458,212 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS

Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 46.51% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. NVMI’s profit would be $6.43M giving it 27.39 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s analysts see -28.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 56,649 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 39,829 shares. Smith Asset Lp owns 8,257 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). New York-based Needham Inv Limited Company has invested 2.54% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). 230,000 were accumulated by Bamco. Morgan Stanley owns 194,026 shares. Sei Invs has 4,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 50,684 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 7,961 shares. Campbell & Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 12,270 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 10,011 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Alphaone Limited Co holds 1,330 shares. State Street Corp reported 13,655 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $704.72 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

Among 6 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Needham on Thursday, January 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan.

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Blueprint Medicines Corp stake by 413,728 shares to 1.27M valued at $101.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 218,000 shares and now owns 458,173 shares. Vapotherm Inc was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 81.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.