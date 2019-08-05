EPS for Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Expected At $-0.09; Last Week Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chartwell Retirement Residences has $17.25 highest and $16 lowest target. $16.63’s average target is 8.98% above currents $15.26 stock price. Chartwell Retirement Residences had 2 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $16 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. See Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) latest ratings:

05/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $17.25 Maintain

Analysts expect Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $1.73 EPS previously, Northwest Natural Holding Company’s analysts see -105.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 98,843 shares traded. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has risen 11.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Lehman Enterprises and Sea View Water on Whidbey Island; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Net $41.5M; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL WATER – ASSETS AND OPERATIONS OF LEHMAN AND SEA VIEW WILL BE COMBINED UNDER A NEWLY-FORMED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Rev $264.7M; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 08/05/2018 – NW NATURAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N -REAFFIRMED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Advances Water Strategy with Plans to Acquire Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 30/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL BOARD OKS EXTENSION TO SHR BUYBACK PROGRAM

More recent Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “June 2018 Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Q3 2018 Dividend Report – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form N-PX AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Canada and the United States. It has a 179.53 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long term care seniors housing communities.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 176,800 shares traded. Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend NYSE:NWN – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Renewable Natural Gas Bill Signed by Governor Kate Brown – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6 – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Northwest Natural Holding Company’s (NYSE:NWN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NW Natural Holdings Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northwest Natural Gas had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, March 4.