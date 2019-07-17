EPS for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Expected At $0.28; Macquarie Group LTD Has Boosted Its Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Position

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 26,012 shares as Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 2.32 million shares with $38.34 million value, up from 2.29M last quarter. Tower Semiconductor Ltd now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 269,438 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 73.54 million shares or 1.84% less from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation owns 118 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 13,521 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 683,171 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2.29M shares in its portfolio. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Corp owns 23,427 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Llc has 0% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 23,090 shares. Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 761,521 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). 2.93M were accumulated by State Street. Dean Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.68% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 13,000 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $811,565 activity. 39,210 shares were sold by Tredway Philip M, worth $704,713 on Friday, February 8. 4,000 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) shares with value of $68,600 were bought by Hunter Timothy M. McTavish Julia W sold $175,452 worth of stock or 9,810 shares.