EPS for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) Expected At $0.13; Shorts at WH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (WHGRF) Raised By 15.19%

Analysts expect Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 40.91% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. NRE’s profit would be $6.54M giving it 32.50 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 10.81 million shares traded or 3677.11% up from the average. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) has risen 21.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NRE News: 13/03/2018 – NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $32.5 MLN VS $31.9 MLN; 29/05/2018 – GUJARAT NRE COKE LTD GJNC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 1.42 BLN RUPEES VS 1.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe 4Q EPS 2c; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s NCLT asks Gujarat NRE Coke promoters to prepare new scheme to repay creditors – Mint; 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe 4Q Rev $32.5M; 03/05/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe Sells Maastoren Tower, Tallest Office Building in the Netherlands; 20/04/2018 – DJ NorthStar Realty Europe Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRE); 13/03/2018 – NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE – BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE IN 12 MONTHS, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED BY BOARD; 03/05/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe Completes the Sale of the Maastoren Tower, the Tallest Office Building in the Netherlands; 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe Net Asset Value $19.85 a Shr as of Dec 31

WH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:WHGRF) had an increase of 15.19% in short interest. WHGRF’s SI was 22.06M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.19% from 19.15 million shares previously. With 126,900 avg volume, 174 days are for WH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:WHGRF)’s short sellers to cover WHGRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.08 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WH Group Gets No Respect – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “WH Group Is Charged With Feeding China – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WH GROUP LTD S/ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018 was also an interesting one.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.33 billion. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others divisions. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers smoked and boiled hams, bacons, sausages, hot dogs, deli, and luncheon meats; specialty products comprising pepperoni, dry meat products, and ready-to-eat products; and prepared foods, such as pre-cooked entrees, bacons, and sausages primarily under the Smithfield, Eckrich, Farmland, Armour, Cook's, Gwaltney, John Morrell, Kretschmar, Curly's, Carando, Margherita, and Healthy Ones brands.