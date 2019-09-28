EPS for Northrop Grumman (NOC) Expected At $4.74; ULTRAPETROL BAHAMAS LTD (ULTRF) Shorts Raised By 17.36%

ULTRAPETROL BAHAMAS LTD (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) had an increase of 17.36% in short interest. ULTRF’s SI was 161,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.36% from 137,700 shares previously. With 26,100 avg volume, 6 days are for ULTRAPETROL BAHAMAS LTD (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)’s short sellers to cover ULTRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.38% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0055. About 68,500 shares traded or 377.72% up from the average. Ultrapetrol (OTCMKTS:Bahamas Limited) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report $4.74 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $1.80 EPS change or 27.52% from last quarter’s $6.54 EPS. NOC’s profit would be $802.00 million giving it 19.58 P/E if the $4.74 EPS is correct. After having $5.06 EPS previously, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s analysts see -6.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.10 million shares traded or 23.95% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON

Ultrapetrol Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $884,587. The firm operates in three divisions: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. It currently has negative earnings. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.80 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 19.23 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -2.29% below currents $371.18 stock price. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $41800 target. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital.

