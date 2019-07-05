EPS for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Expected At $0.35; Murphy USA Has 1.02 Sentiment

Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 98 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 96 decreased and sold their positions in Murphy USA Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 26.47 million shares, up from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Murphy USA Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 74 Increased: 61 New Position: 37.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. for 522,642 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 31,167 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 165,813 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.81% in the stock. River Road Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 338,871 shares.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.07. About 28,052 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has risen 22.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 16.46% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.58 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $42.58 million for 16.11 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 725.00% EPS growth.

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The companyÂ’s retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It has a 15.45 P/E ratio. As of January 3, 2017, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.