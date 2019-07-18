EPS for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Expected At $0.26; Booking Holdings (BKNG) Shorts Up By 25.77%

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 30.NOA’s profit would be $6.47 million giving it 9.77 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, North American Construction Group Ltd.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 76,615 shares traded. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) has risen 81.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NOA News: 11/04/2018 – North American Energy Partners Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Change of; 16/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS ‘B’ RATING; 11/04/2018 – North American Energy Partners Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Change of Name; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms North American Energy Partners ‘B’ Rating; 09/03/2018 DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) had an increase of 25.77% in short interest. BKNG’s SI was 1.33M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.77% from 1.06 million shares previously. With 306,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s short sellers to cover BKNG’s short positions. The SI to Booking Holdings Inc’s float is 2.88%. The stock decreased 1.12% or $21.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1867.74. About 284,882 shares traded. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has declined 13.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BKNG News: 07/03/2018 – Local Washington Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 09/05/2018 – Booking Holdings Sees 2Q Rev Growth 6% to 10% in Constant Currency; 08/03/2018 – Booking Holdings: Board Nominates Mirian Graddick-Weir, Nick Read for Election to Board; 07/03/2018 – Local Connecticut Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 07/03/2018 – Local Colorado Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTED BKNG, NFLX, VZ, PEP, DPZ IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Local Oregon Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 09/05/2018 – Booking Holdings Sees 2Q Net $753M-Net $783M; 07/03/2018 – Local Illinois Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 09/05/2018 – Booking Holdings 1Q Net $607.2M

North American Energy Partners Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to clients in the resource development and industrial construction sectors primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $252.98 million. The firm offers construction and activities support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle. It has a 72.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include site clearing and access road construction; site development and underground utility installation; construction and relocation of mine site infrastructure; stripping, muskeg removal, and overburden removal; heavy equipment and labor supply; material hauling; and mine reclamation, and tailings pond construction and maintenance.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $80.86 billion. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing clients to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. The firm also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to clients and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants.