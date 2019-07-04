EPS for Norfolk Southern (NSC) Expected At $2.86; Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Sentiment Is 1.5

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 120 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 80 sold and trimmed equity positions in Matador Resources Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 108.09 million shares, up from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Matador Resources Co in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 62 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.86 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 14.40% from last quarter’s $2.5 EPS. NSC’s profit would be $758.84M giving it 17.70 P/E if the $2.86 EPS is correct. After having $2.51 EPS previously, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s analysts see 13.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 826,178 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 1.19M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $32.32M for 16.09 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.63% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company for 4.16 million shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 1.06 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 397,044 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.73 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 20.04 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

Among 5 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold Norfolk Southern Corporation shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox accumulated 3,124 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 9,165 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0.17% or 13,794 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 64,219 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. 50,490 are owned by Utah Retirement. Mairs Power invested in 0.01% or 4,360 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 10,736 shares. Naples Global Advsr Llc invested in 0.53% or 11,192 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 226,406 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 2,323 shares. Ima Wealth owns 1,125 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Allied Advisory Inc reported 5,338 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 1,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning has 5,515 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097. Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.