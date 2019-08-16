EPS for Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Expected At $0.80; Addvantage Technologies Group Has 0.57 Sentiment

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 4 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 7 sold and trimmed stakes in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.13 million shares, down from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Addvantage Technologies Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 21 after the close.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. JWN’s profit would be $123.71M giving it 7.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Nordstrom, Inc.’s analysts see 247.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 6.41M shares traded or 43.26% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE

More notable recent ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) CEO Joe Hart on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. to Report Financial Results For the Fiscal Third Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Percentage Of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.24 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.

The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 24,765 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has risen 22.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. for 351,061 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 5,022 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 105,127 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,928 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom has $65 highest and $3700 lowest target. $49.14’s average target is 93.85% above currents $25.35 stock price. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold Nordstrom, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,547 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Inc. 14,191 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts. Cadence Lc invested in 30,502 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 162,098 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Spinnaker owns 7,592 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 52,882 shares. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 5,869 shares. James Investment Research Inc owns 17,078 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 75,045 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 300 were reported by Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 116,026 shares.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Department store saga gets worse – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Dissect Reports Of Nordstrom Family’s Play For Majority Stake In Retailer – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Nordstrom Stock Explores New Lows After Bear Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Nordstroms Want to Take Control of Nordstrom (Again) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom jumps 10% on report family exploring majority stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.