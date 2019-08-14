EPS for Nordson (NDSN) Expected At $1.84; Edgar Lomax Co Lowered Exelon Com (EXC) Holding

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Exelon Corp Com (EXC) stake by 9.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 82,225 shares as Exelon Corp Com (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 813,351 shares with $40.77 million value, down from 895,576 last quarter. Exelon Corp Com now has $44.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 6.54M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO

Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report $1.84 EPS on August, 20 after the close.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. NDSN’s profit would be $105.71M giving it 18.87 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.54 EPS previously, Nordson Corporation’s analysts see 19.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 104,377 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Exelon has $5500 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.70’s average target is 11.38% above currents $45.52 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of EXC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5200 target. Mizuho maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10.

