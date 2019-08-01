EPS for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Expected At $-0.12; 2 Analysts Covering Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.0261 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0461. About 108,694 shares traded. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has declined 12.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NAT News: 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on dividend; 27/04/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS TO PAY 1C DIVIDEND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 12; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – Nordic Amer Tankers Declares Dividend of 1c; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER – CONFIRM SALE OF TWO VESSELS, ADJUSTING FLEET FROM 33 TO 31 SUEZMAXES IN SHORT TERM; 27/04/2018 NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS SAYS DIV TO REMAIN PRIORITY; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS CONFIRMS SALE OF 2 VESSELS; 16/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – The 1st Quarter 2018 report – Dividend is a priority – Solid prospects; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on d

Among 3 analysts covering Admiral Group PLC (LON:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Admiral Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. The stock of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. See Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) latest ratings:

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. The company has market cap of $290.49 million. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of 6.32 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51M worth of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) or 60,000 shares. 6,000 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $256,542. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million on Monday, April 29.

The stock increased 0.28% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2173. About 224,099 shares traded. Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.