EPS for Noodles & Company (NDLS) Expected At $0.07; Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Ehealth (EHTH) Holding By $24.74 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 56.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 85.83%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 224,032 shares with $19.29M value, down from 511,650 last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $1.76B valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 541,546 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. NDLS’s profit would be $3.09M giving it 20.36 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Noodles & Company’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 468,521 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $251.43 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “There’s Still Time To Sell Noodles – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles names new chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS) – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Noodles & Company To Launch New Financial Wellness Resources – Including InstaPay – For Team Members – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Co. promotes new board chairman – BizWest” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.52 million shares. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Landscape Capital Lc has 0.03% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 48,666 shares. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 85,921 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 3,938 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 10,256 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Company accumulated 609,604 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Art Limited Liability Corp has 20,841 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company owns 57,340 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 74,360 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P has 56,358 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 480,994 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 7,973 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. also bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Tuesday, September 3. $210,095 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares were bought by WOLF DALE B.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) stake by 215,488 shares to 386,310 valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Smartsheet Inc stake by 157,574 shares and now owns 353,143 shares. Cardlytics Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth has $17300 highest and $8700 lowest target. $132.25’s average target is 71.53% above currents $77.1 stock price. eHealth had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust.