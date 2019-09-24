EPS for Noodles & Company (NDLS) Expected At $0.07; M (MTSI) Has 1.08 Sentiment

M (MTSI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 64 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 59 trimmed and sold stakes in M. The active investment managers in our database now own: 43.97 million shares, down from 44.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding M in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 42 Increased: 37 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. NDLS’s profit would be $3.09M giving it 21.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Noodles & Company’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 168,541 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 2,480 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc. 74,360 are held by Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Next Financial Group Inc reported 26 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 19,505 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 49,000 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund owns 29,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Ltd holds 0.37% or 761,373 shares. Capstone reported 0.03% stake. 43,961 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Geode Capital Lc holds 0% or 480,994 shares in its portfolio. 211 are held by Federated Invsts Pa.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $261.58 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 400,257 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) has declined 7.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TlAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 23/05/2018 – MACOM to Showcase Industry Leading RF and Microwave Portfolio at IMS 2018

