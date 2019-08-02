EPS for NN, Inc. (NNBR) Expected At $0.27; Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 28.95% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. NNBR’s profit would be $11.44 million giving it 7.07 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, NN, Inc.’s analysts see 35.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 208,466 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Nn, Inc.’s Announcement To Acquire Paragon Medical, Inc. Is A Strategic Credit Positive — B2 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unaffected; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-NN Investment Partners names portfolio manager for the Netherlands; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM; 11/04/2018 – GETBACK SAYS NN POLISH PENSION FUND CUTS STAKE TO BELOW 5%; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS VICE-CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR A TERM OF FOUR YEARS; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES NN, CFR TO B3 FROM B2

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 1.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 13,054 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 847,311 shares with $36.92 million value, down from 860,365 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $53.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NN, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Northern Tru accumulated 476,805 shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 1.15M shares. Paradigm Cap Management New York has 2.14M shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 514,090 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 500 shares stake. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Pnc Service owns 1,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Graham & Company Invest Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 92,930 shares. American Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 340,264 shares. Wilen Investment Corporation reported 269,166 shares stake. Invesco has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $323.68 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Among 2 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 18. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NNBR in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $25,950 activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Atkinson James Robert bought $25,950.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 23.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, March 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.