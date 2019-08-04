EPS for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Expected At $0.26; 1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 12 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 29.73% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. NINE’s profit would be $7.98M giving it 11.31 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Nine Energy Service, Inc.’s analysts see -65.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 211,607 shares traded or 28.48% up from the average. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has declined 56.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NINE News: 12/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Nine West Holdings, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Nine More Drills to be Added by End of 2018, Fleet to Total 20; 03/04/2018 – JUSHENGHUA: NINE ASSET MGMT PLANS HOLD 10.34% STAKE IN VANKE; 09/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DURATION OF EXTENSION IS FOR NINE (9) MONTHS AND WILL COMMENCE IN MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – BCI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018 GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To The Nine Classes Of Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Man Glg Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 27/04/2018 – COMBEST HOLDINGS LTD 8190.HK – EXPECTED THAT RESULTS OF GROUP FOR NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 MAY RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE; 27/04/2018 – Charter Suffers Worst Rout in Nine Years as It Sheds Subscribers; 05/04/2018 – CNBC: Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 22/05/2018 – EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP – SWANN’S ADDITION BRINGS SIZE OF EVOQUA BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 41.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 96,096 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 136,237 shares with $11.09M value, down from 232,333 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $217.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Reports Fantastic Q2 Earnings Results: 4 Things You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 1.19M shares to 1.23M valued at $73.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 23,547 shares and now owns 30,900 shares. Invitation Homes Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Company owns 8,424 shares. 11,340 were reported by Grisanti Cap Mngmt Lc. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Motco holds 0.54% or 65,518 shares in its portfolio. Sensato Ltd invested in 149,384 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Citizens Northern stated it has 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.4% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First National Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown accumulated 46,139 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 45,059 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Earnest Lc has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northwest Inv Counselors, Oregon-based fund reported 2,790 shares. Epoch has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,152 shares.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services well-known provider that targets unconventional gas and oil resource development in North America. The company has market cap of $361.12 million. It operates in two divisions, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services.

More notable recent Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nine Energy Service had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of NINE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Strong Buy” rating.