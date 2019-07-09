EPS for Nikon (NINOY) Expected At $0.10; Kopernik Global Investors Has Boosted Novagold Res (NG) Holding

Analysts expect Nikon Corporation (OTCMKTS:NINOY) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 73.68% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. NINOY’s profit would be $38.75 million giving it 35.88 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Nikon Corporation’s analysts see -82.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 3,680 shares traded. Nikon Corporation (OTCMKTS:NINOY) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased Novagold Res Inc (NG) stake by 37.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopernik Global Investors Llc acquired 1.20 million shares as Novagold Res Inc (NG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 4.44 million shares with $18.52 million value, up from 3.24M last quarter. Novagold Res Inc now has $1.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 2.17M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.56 billion. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others divisions. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras??interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

