EPS for NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Expected At $0.71; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Sellers Decreased By 3.84% Their Shorts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) had a decrease of 3.84% in short interest. LGND’s SI was 6.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.84% from 7.05 million shares previously. With 333,200 avg volume, 20 days are for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s short sellers to cover LGND’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $104. About 522,089 shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $0.71 EPS on September, 24 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.97% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. NKE’s profit would be $1.11B giving it 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, NIKE, Inc.’s analysts see 14.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 7.03 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice

Among 5 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $70 lowest target. $93’s average target is 7.29% above currents $86.68 stock price. Nike had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $70 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 9.96M shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 541,408 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,575 shares. Park Circle Communication owns 800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.79% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Scopus Asset Lp holds 140,000 shares. Penobscot Inv reported 1.32% stake. D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 557,748 shares. Products Ltd Llc owns 105,620 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs reported 0.64% stake. Driehaus Limited Liability Company owns 241,077 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Fulton Bank Na stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hm Payson Co reported 87,262 shares stake. Albion Fincl Ut holds 0.07% or 6,501 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 347,609 shares.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $135.82 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 34.81 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals And The OmniAb Platform – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Barclays Upgrades Ligand Pharma (LGND) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand to buy back $500M of stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. $397,287 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by Aryeh Jason. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $43,091 was made by Korenberg Matthew E on Tuesday, September 3. $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Patel Sunil. $108,202 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,700 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Aqr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 126,066 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Northern Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 636,699 shares. Cornerstone Capital accumulated 0.2% or 11,062 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 33,049 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. 101,695 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp. Credit Suisse Ag reported 45,542 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 3,950 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).