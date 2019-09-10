EPS for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS) Expected At $1.15; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding By $831,660

Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.50% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. NCBS’s profit would be $10.75 million giving it 14.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s analysts see -15.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.72% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 43,489 shares traded or 45.04% up from the average. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has risen 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NCBS News: 16/03/2018 Capgemini Names Patrick Nicolet as Chief Technology Officer

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2178.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 5,010 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 5,240 shares with $873,000 value, up from 230 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $533.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to testify in Congress as Facebook updates user privacy terms; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And Improperly Using More Than 71 Million User; 10/04/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook launches data abuse bounty program to ask users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 17/04/2018 – Investor urges Facebook to set up risk oversight committee; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHANGE EXPANDED TO ALL COUNTRIES,IN ALL LANGUAGES; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $620.27 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Among 11 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $211’s average target is 11.78% above currents $188.76 stock price. Facebook had 26 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley.