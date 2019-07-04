EPS for NIC Inc. (EGOV) Expected At $0.18; Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 28.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. EGOV’s profit would be $12.04M giving it 22.82 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, NIC Inc.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 115,725 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 08/03/2018 – NIC SEES 2018 TOTAL REV. OF $333.0M-343.0M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 01/05/2018 – Arkansas Launches Redesigned Arkansas.gov Website; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Redesigns Website and Mobile App; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 09/05/2018 – Grand County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 10/04/2018 – SDAT Annual Reports and Personal Property Tax Returns Due in Less Than One Week; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q Rev $86.7M; 05/03/2018 DECIMAL SOFTWARE LTD DSX.AX – DAMON WATKINS SUCCEEDS NIC POLLOCK AS CEO

Among 6 analysts covering Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cinemark Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Barrington. See Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 44.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 23.67 P/E ratio. As of August 10, 2017, the firm operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens.

The stock increased 2.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 745,475 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK, CHAIRMAN FORM JV TO DEVELOP ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 36,959 shares. Bb&T stated it has 23,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). 300,330 were reported by Landscape Mgmt Ltd Com. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 235,010 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc invested 1.21% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 3,971 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 29,139 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Corporation reported 375,619 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 70,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ci Invests has invested 0.35% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). 19,931 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 72,322 shares. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 97,203 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 3,838 shares.

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “MoviePass Is Dead. Long Live…Regal Unlimited? – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Barrick Gold, CannTrust, Foot Locker, Inogen, L3Harris, Merck, Petrobras, Starbucks, Symantec, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Future of Disney Stock Still Just Comes Down to Streaming – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan Join James Cameron to Executive Produce Academy Award® Winner Louie Psihoyos’ ‘The Game Changers,’ in Cinemas Worldwide This September – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MIXT or EGOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NIC Inc. (EGOV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Five District Courts Added to Arkansas Online Court Payment System – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Share Price Is Down 13% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold NIC Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 138,209 were reported by Prudential Inc. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2.27M shares. 45,204 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Indiana-based Everence Cap has invested 0.04% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 24,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 3,795 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 186,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Capital has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 81,241 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 41,525 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 31,804 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.