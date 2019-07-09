EPS for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Expected At $-0.04; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 90.00% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $0.20 EPS previously, NGL Energy Partners LP’s analysts see -120.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 833,277 shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 8. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. See American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $40.0000 26.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $59 New Target: $56 Maintain

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 4.58M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AAL Stock Could Take a Tumble, Says Signal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “August 2nd Options Now Available For American Airlines Group (AAL) – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Airlines: Capacity Constraints Moderate Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $14.59 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold American Airlines Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 43,295 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 67,819 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 6,350 shares. 96,302 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il. Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 1,369 shares. 57,016 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc invested 1.19% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Franklin Resources Inc holds 0% or 27,003 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Exane Derivatives accumulated 8,063 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 10,764 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.21% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL Energy Partners LP shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Rr Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 2.89 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru invested in 0% or 250,000 shares. Alps stated it has 1.08% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.26% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1.05 million shares. 1.63 million were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Covenant Multifamily Offices, Texas-based fund reported 15,430 shares. Cannell Peter B reported 52,800 shares. 254,600 are owned by Natixis. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 117,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.2% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 3,019 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.06% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 192,800 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 116,197 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity. The insider KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought $363,143.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. It has a 7.51 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from natural gas and crude oil production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons.