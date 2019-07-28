EPS for NFI Group Inc. (NFI) Expected At $0.95; 3 Analysts Covering PolyOne (POL)

Analysts expect NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.77% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. T_NFI’s profit would be $59.23M giving it 8.14 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, NFI Group Inc.’s analysts see 171.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 160,467 shares traded. NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 31 report. Buckingham Research maintained PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) rating on Thursday, April 18. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $36 target. See PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $36 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36 New Target: $34 Maintain

06/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Among 4 analysts covering New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. New Flyer Industries had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Altacorp maintained NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) rating on Thursday, March 14. Altacorp has “Buy” rating and $52 target. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) rating on Friday, March 15. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $51 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15.

New Flyer Industries Inc. manufactures and sells transit buses and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transit Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes parts with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PolyOne Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Citigroup owns 15,807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.05% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 12,780 shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 352,154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.28 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated stated it has 51 shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,462 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Secor Cap Advsr L P owns 74,852 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 915,031 shares traded or 47.14% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 36.93% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials