EPS for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Expected At $2.19; Capital Research Global Investors Has Increased By $17.99 Million Its Williams (WSM) Position

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $2.19 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.46% from last quarter’s $2.18 EPS. NEE’s profit would be $1.07B giving it 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS is correct. After having $2.35 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -6.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20

Capital Research Global Investors increased Williams (WSM) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 281,099 shares as Williams (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 8.66 million shares with $562.58M value, up from 8.37M last quarter. Williams now has $5.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 728,320 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated invested in 0% or 40 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated owns 17,903 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Bessemer Group invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 1.08% or 38,887 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 63,084 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Mgmt invested 0.09% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Ameritas Prns has 0.1% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 33,329 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 5,345 are owned by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh stated it has 1.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 55,001 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 82 shares stake. Southeast Asset Incorporated has 6,595 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Among 5 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $7000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64.67’s average target is -4.80% below currents $67.93 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 12 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 19. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, August 29 with “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, August 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Williams-Sonoma, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma: Solid Quality And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WILLIAMS SONOMA AND PEET’S COFFEE LAUNCH NEW COFFEE BARK – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Isn’t Giving Up On Williams-Sonoma, But Tariffs Are A Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Wright Medical Group Nv stake by 435,382 shares to 4.13M valued at $123.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A stake by 299,158 shares and now owns 27.39M shares. Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was reduced too.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $113.03 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 33.23 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -0.47% below currents $231.26 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 6. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Fincl Services accumulated 5,970 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2,190 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,442 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 0.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,300 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.43% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,135 shares. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 6,859 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Management has 2,089 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amer Asset Management reported 4,268 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma reported 49,655 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 36.95M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 519 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group accumulated 10,935 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 146,146 shares.