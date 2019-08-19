EPS for NextDecade (NEXT) Expected At $-0.14; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Analysts expect NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report $-0.14 EPS on September, 13.After having $-0.16 EPS previously, NextDecade Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 17,888 shares traded. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has declined 21.66% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXT News: 07/03/2018 NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 24/05/2018 – NextDecade Short-Interest Ratio Rises 413% to 47 Days; 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Names James MacTaggart Senior VP, LNG Marketing — Asia; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextDecade Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEXT); 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Appoints Key Marketing Personnel, Opens Offices in Singapore and Beijing

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 163 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 173 sold and reduced stock positions in Raymond James Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 94.48 million shares, down from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Raymond James Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 150 Increased: 104 New Position: 59.

The stock increased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 699,415 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James reports $750M share buyback program – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.29 million for 9.52 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.52 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 9.94% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. for 2.46 million shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 640,562 shares or 6.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Street Advisors Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 122,480 shares. The New York-based Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. has invested 2.97% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 203,322 shares.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. The company has market cap of $512.02 million. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Germany has fiscal muscle to counter next crisis – Scholz – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Much HDD Revenues Can Western Digital Add Over The Next 2 Years? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Walmart Comps & E-Commerce Growth Impress: What’s Next for WMT? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Jump More Than 1% to Finish Volatile Week – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here Are My Top 3 Stocks to Buy Next – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.