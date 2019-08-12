EPS for NextDecade (NEXT) Expected At $-0.14; Last Week EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Evraz Plc (LON:EVR), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Evraz Plc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs maintained EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Citigroup. The stock of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by JP Morgan. See EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report $-0.14 EPS on September, 13.After having $-0.16 EPS previously, NextDecade Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 354 shares traded. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has declined 21.66% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXT News: 07/03/2018 NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 24/05/2018 – NextDecade Short-Interest Ratio Rises 413% to 47 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextDecade Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEXT); 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Names James MacTaggart Senior VP, LNG Marketing — Asia; 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Appoints Key Marketing Personnel, Opens Offices in Singapore and Beijing

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. The company has market cap of $507.62 million. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. It currently has negative earnings.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company has market cap of 8.24 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. It has a 5.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

The stock increased 0.89% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 567.8. About 1.27M shares traded. EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.