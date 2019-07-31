EPS for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Expected At $-0.02; Tekne Capital Management Boosted Autodesk (ADSK) Position By $31.29 Million

Analysts expect NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, NexGen Energy Ltd.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 226,347 shares traded. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has declined 30.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NXE News: 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ENERGY – GARRETT AINSWORTH, VICE PRESIDENT – EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT AGREED TO CONCLUDE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH CO; 02/05/2018 – NexGen Makes Significant New Discoveries of Near Arrow Mineralization Northwest and Along Strike in Winter Drill Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Two Welbilt Brands Join NexGen Procurement Group; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ENERGY LTD – JOANNA CAMERON, VICE PRESIDENT – LEGAL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY TO CONCLUDE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH CO; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT DEPARTURES; 02/05/2018 – L&W Supply to Acquire NexGen Building Supply; 06/03/2018 NEXGEN APPOINTS JAMES HATLEY, P.ENG. AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Vecna Robotics Displays Full Spectrum NexGen Material Handling Automation at Modex 2018

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 214.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 201,894 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)'s stock rose 8.30%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 295,905 shares with $46.11 million value, up from 94,011 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $34.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.9. About 562,028 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $507.58 million. The Company’s principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Monday, March 4. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $163 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 207,010 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communication LP holds 10.60M shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,245 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 47,368 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Greenleaf reported 1,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,692 shares. Dsam (London) Limited accumulated 133,209 shares. 6,424 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Corp. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.07% or 17,983 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,673 shares. 34,316 are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 294,909 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 58,532 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings.