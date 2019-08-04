EPS for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Expected At $-0.02; Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, NexGen Energy Ltd.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 209,045 shares traded. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has declined 25.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NXE News: 02/05/2018 – L&W SUPPLY TO BUY NEXGEN BUILDING SUPPLY; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ENERGY – GARRETT AINSWORTH, VICE PRESIDENT – EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT AGREED TO CONCLUDE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH CO; 06/03/2018 – NexGen Energy Names James Hatley Senior VP Project Development; 06/03/2018 NEXGEN APPOINTS JAMES HATLEY, P.ENG. AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Vecna Robotics Displays Full Spectrum NexGen Material Handling Automation at Modex 2018; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT DEPARTURES; 02/05/2018 – L&W Supply to Acquire NexGen Building Supply; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ENERGY LTD – JOANNA CAMERON, VICE PRESIDENT – LEGAL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY TO CONCLUDE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH CO; 01/05/2018 – Two Welbilt Brands Join NexGen Procurement Group; 02/05/2018 – NexGen Makes Significant New Discoveries of Near Arrow Mineralization Northwest and Along Strike in Winter Drill Campaign

Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 13 funds increased or started new holdings, while 13 reduced and sold their holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund. The funds in our database now have: 4.06 million shares, down from 4.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $258.29 million. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 367,655 shares traded or 105.26% up from the average. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (MIE) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 48,447 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 541,895 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 76,208 shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)