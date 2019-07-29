EPS for News (NWSA) Expected At $0.02; White Elm Capital Boosted Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding

Analysts expect News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. NWSA’s profit would be $11.78M giving it 166.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, News Corporation’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 438,599 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 05/03/2018 – Telstra Expects One-Off Accounting Gain on Deal with News Corp; 18/04/2018 – NAR, realtor.com® Report Housing Supply and Affordability Are at Odds in Markets Across U.S; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Rev $2.09B; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 13/04/2018 – Austen Hufford: Breaking Across Dow Jones Newswires: Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to; 22/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWS); 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Australian court rejects part of News Corp defence against Geoffrey Rush defamation suit; 29/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$41.3 MLN VS HK$33.8 MLN

White Elm Capital Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 15.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 16,100 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock rose 8.17%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 119,600 shares with $12.62 million value, up from 103,500 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 475,537 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany & Co. Is Interesting Here – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Options Bears, Analysts Pile On Tiffany Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Tiffany had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Atlantic Securities.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.83 billion. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Yacktman Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.