EPS for Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Expected At $0.57; SYMRISE AG ORDINARY SH (SYIEF) SI Increased By 21.08%

Analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.39% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. NMRK’s profit would be $101.29 million giving it 4.23 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Newmark Group, Inc.’s analysts see 90.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 951,400 shares traded or 19.87% up from the average. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has declined 28.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NMRK News: 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 03/05/2018 – Newmark Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.60; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Updates Its Outlook For The First Quarter Of 2018; 03/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY $1,900 MLN AND $2,050 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – QTRLY REVENUES $430.5 MLN VS $332.6 MLN

SYMRISE AG ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) had an increase of 21.08% in short interest. SYIEF’s SI was 325,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.08% from 268,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3251 days are for SYMRISE AG ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s short sellers to cover SYIEF’s short positions. It closed at $95.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Symrise AG 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. The company has market cap of $12.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavor & Nutrition and Scent & Care. It has a 40.11 P/E ratio. The Flavor & Nutrition segment provides flavorings, which are used in alcoholic, non-alcoholic, dried and instant beverages, soups, sauces, ready-made meals, instant noodles, and meat products; seasonings for snacks; and products for sweets, chocolates, chewing gum, baked goods, cereals, ice cream, and milk products.