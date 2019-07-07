EPS for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Expected At $0.54; Eagle Bancorp (EBMT) Sentiment Is 1.22

Eagle Bancorp (EBMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 11 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold their positions in Eagle Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.09 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eagle Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NRZ’s profit would be $224.36M giving it 7.20 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, New Residential Investment Corp.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 1.68 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $2.57 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.21% EPS growth.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for 167,981 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 90,426 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 220,646 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 142,533 shares.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking services and products in Montana. The company has market cap of $104.76 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.47 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 11 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Nierenberg Michael. Saltzman David had bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3. Sloves Andrew had bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25.