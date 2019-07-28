EPS for New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Expected At $0.35; 0 Analysts Covering Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Friday, March 8 report. See Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. NMFC’s profit would be $28.18 million giving it 9.89 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s analysts see 2.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 229,968 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has risen 2.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in United States.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,456 activity. 1,600 shares valued at $21,456 were bought by Stone James on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold New Mountain Finance Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 7.39% more from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 924,957 shares. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 912 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Beck Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.6% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 92,529 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Advsr Asset holds 0.07% or 303,486 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Finance Counselors invested in 0.01% or 12,871 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Co reported 261,975 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 0% or 58,188 shares. 1.46 million were accumulated by Round Table Limited Liability. Cibc World invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Morgan Stanley reported 868,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 11,645 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc has 0.06% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 30,230 shares.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 334,136 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. Shares for $2,004 were bought by Miller Kevin S. on Friday, February 15. LANDY MICHAEL P also bought $21,364 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17. On Monday, June 17 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 18,555 shares. 779 shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL, worth $10,002.