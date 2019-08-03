EPS for NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Expected At $2.38; Seacor Holdings (CKH) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Seacor Holdings Inc (CKH) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 58 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 59 sold and trimmed holdings in Seacor Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 33.70 million shares, down from 34.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Seacor Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 41 Increased: 39 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report $2.38 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 2.46% from last quarter’s $2.44 EPS. NTES’s profit would be $304.55 million giving it 23.08 P/E if the $2.38 EPS is correct. After having $2.75 EPS previously, NetEase, Inc.’s analysts see -13.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $219.7. About 894,428 shares traded or 31.45% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by CLSA. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) rating on Friday, February 22. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $302 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $28.11 billion. The firm operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others divisions. It has a 32.94 P/E ratio. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 7.18% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. for 141,441 shares. Foundation Resource Management Inc owns 143,682 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 1.2% invested in the company for 80,471 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1.02% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 93,974 shares.

Analysts await Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 35.37% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CKH’s profit will be $9.83 million for 21.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Seacor Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.26% negative EPS growth.