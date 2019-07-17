EPS for Net Element, Inc. (NETE) Expected At $-0.63; Shorts at ZOOM TELEPHONICS (ZMTP) Raised By 1300%

Analysts expect Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 173.91% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Net Element, Inc.’s analysts see 125.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.136 during the last trading session, reaching $3.879. About 29,039 shares traded. Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) has declined 32.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.79% the S&P500. Some Historical NETE News: 01/05/2018 – Net Element’s PayOnline Partners with Bank Sputnik to Offer Comprehensive Payment Facilitator Solution for SMB; 23/05/2018 – Net Element’s Unified Payments Launches Intelligent Payment Solution for Multibillion-Dollar Events Industry; 14/05/2018 – Net Element 1Q Rev $16M; 09/05/2018 – Net Element’s Aptito to Showcase Robust Restaurant Solutions at The Restaurant Association Show 2018; 26/03/2018 – Net Element Appoints Jonathan Fitchman to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Net Element’s Amazing Cast — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Net Element’s Aptito to Showcase Robust Restaurant Solutions at The Restaurant Association Show 2018; 08/03/2018 – NET ELEMENT INC – JON NAJARIAN HAS JOINED NET ELEMENT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Net Element 2017 Loss/Shr $5.04; 23/05/2018 – Net Element’s Unified Payments Launches Intelligent Payment Solution for Multibillion-Dollar Events Industry

ZOOM TELEPHONICS INC (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) had an increase of 1300% in short interest. ZMTP’s SI was 1,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1300% from 100 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 0 days are for ZOOM TELEPHONICS INC (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s short sellers to cover ZMTP’s short positions. The stock increased 9.28% or $0.079 during the last trading session, reaching $0.93. About 410 shares traded. Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.96 million. It operates in three divisions: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud point of sale platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

