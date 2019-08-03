EPS for Net Element, Inc. (NETE) Expected At $-0.63; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Union Pacific (UNP)

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. See Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $198.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $134.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $197.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $192 New Target: $201 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.02 million. It operates in three divisions: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud point of sale platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $122.25 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 20.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.