EPS for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) Expected At $-0.10; Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 147.62% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 83,193 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY FUNDAMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95; 02/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY SAYS NET1 CHARGE FOR WELFARE IS TOO HIGH; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT CPS IS IN DISPUTE WITH WELFARE AGENCY OVER CHARGES; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT; 07/03/2018 – JAPANESE SOLD NET 1,188.5BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct); 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATE FY 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY FEPS GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $1.61 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ANY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $2, Not $1.61

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Royal Dutch Shell has GBX 2950 highest and GBX 2650 lowest target. GBX 2840’s average target is 25.36% above currents GBX 2265.5 stock price. Royal Dutch Shell had 36 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 18, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 14. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. HSBC maintained Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by HSBC. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 to “Sector Performer”. Berenberg maintained the shares of RDSB in report on Monday, August 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 4 with “Overweight”. See Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.31% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2265.5. About 5.87M shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of 182.81 billion GBP. The firm explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. It also liquefies and transports gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades in natural gas and crude oil; transports oil; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy.

