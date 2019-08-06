EPS for Nephros, Inc. (NEPHD) Expected At $-0.18; Corcept Therapeutics Has 0.81 Sentiment

Analysts expect Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Nephros, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 1,112 shares traded. Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 73 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 90 sold and reduced their positions in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 84.26 million shares, down from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Corcept Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 63 Increased: 47 New Position: 26.

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration systems primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.23 million. It operates through two divisions, Water Filtration and Renal Products. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 37,598 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

