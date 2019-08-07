EPS for Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Expected At $-1.70; SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG ORD AMERICAN DE (SGTSY) Sellers Decreased By 50% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to report $-1.70 EPS on August, 14.After having $-2.00 EPS previously, Neovasc Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 22,941 shares traded. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has declined 91.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCN News: 11/04/2018 – Neovasc Announces Receipt of US$7.1 M From Exercise of Series C Warrants; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule; 11/04/2018 NEOVASC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF US$7.1 MILLION FROM EXERCISE OF SERIES C WARRANTS; 25/05/2018 – Neovasc Provides Highlights from EuroPCR; Symposium Generates Increased Interest in Reducer; 10/05/2018 – NEOVASC INC – QTRLY OPER LOSSES & COMPREHENSIVE LOSSES WERE $6.5 MLN & $55.5 MLN, RESPECTIVELY, OR $0.38 BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Neovasc Implanted Additional Six Tiaras Since March 28 to Bring the Total to 56; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc: Significant Additional Financing Needed to Continue to Operate Business; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss $55.5M

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG ORD AMERICAN DE (OTCMKTS:SGTSY) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. SGTSY’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG ORD AMERICAN DE (OTCMKTS:SGTSY)’s short sellers to cover SGTSY’s short positions. It closed at $5.31 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, makes, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.21 million. The Company’s products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers.

More notable recent Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Neovasc (NVCN) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Neovasc to Attend Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Neovasc (NVCN) Announces Update on Reducer Program for Treatment of Refractory Angina – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Neovasc Participates in Round-Robin Study Evaluating In-Vitro Pulsatile Flow Testing of Prosthetic Heart Valves – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics among healthcare gainers; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.