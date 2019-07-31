EPS for Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Expected At $-1.70; Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased By $535,318 Its Gsi Technology (GSIT) Position

Analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to report $-1.70 EPS on August, 14.After having $-2.00 EPS previously, Neovasc Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 104,369 shares traded. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has declined 86.80% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCN News: 10/05/2018 – NEOVASC INC – QTRLY OPER LOSSES & COMPREHENSIVE LOSSES WERE $6.5 MLN & $55.5 MLN, RESPECTIVELY, OR $0.38 BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc: Significant Additional Financing Needed to Continue to Operate Business; 11/04/2018 – Neovasc Announces Receipt of US$7.1 M From Exercise of Series C Warrants; 30/04/2018 – Neovasc Implanted Additional Six Tiaras Since March 28 to Bring the Total to 56; 11/04/2018 NEOVASC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF US$7.1 MILLION FROM EXERCISE OF SERIES C WARRANTS; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss $55.5M; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule; 25/05/2018 – Neovasc Provides Highlights from EuroPCR; Symposium Generates Increased Interest in Reducer

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased Gsi Technology (GSIT) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc analyzed 76,474 shares as Gsi Technology (GSIT)'s stock declined 7.77%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 455,152 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 531,626 last quarter. Gsi Technology now has $189.37M valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 27,122 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 1.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 58,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 132,717 shares stake. 77,465 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). 225,568 are held by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Perritt Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 80,000 shares. Geode Capital Limited has 95,723 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Roumell Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 8.6% or 455,152 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 91,217 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 58,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,887 shares. 18,379 are owned by State Street. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% or 7,323 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 21,057 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $81,479 activity. 10,625 shares were sold by Lasserre Didier, worth $81,479.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, makes, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.22 million. The Company’s products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers.