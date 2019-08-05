EPS for Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Expected At $-1.70; Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Dycom Inds (DY) Holding By $5.40 Million

Analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to report $-1.70 EPS on August, 14.After having $-2.00 EPS previously, Neovasc Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.825. About 7,761 shares traded. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has declined 91.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCN News: 10/05/2018 – NEOVASC INC – QTRLY OPER LOSSES & COMPREHENSIVE LOSSES WERE $6.5 MLN & $55.5 MLN, RESPECTIVELY, OR $0.38 BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 11/04/2018 NEOVASC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF US$7.1 MILLION FROM EXERCISE OF SERIES C WARRANTS; 25/05/2018 – Neovasc Provides Highlights from EuroPCR; Symposium Generates Increased Interest in Reducer; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc: Significant Additional Financing Needed to Continue to Operate Business; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss $55.5M; 11/04/2018 – Neovasc Announces Receipt of US$7.1 M From Exercise of Series C Warrants; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule; 30/04/2018 – Neovasc Implanted Additional Six Tiaras Since March 28 to Bring the Total to 56

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 54.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)’s stock rose 13.10%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $4.59 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.60B valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 16,588 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, makes, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.29 million. The Company’s products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 54.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc analyzed 120,000 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)'s stock rose 13.10%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $4.59 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.60B valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DY in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. DA Davidson maintained the shares of DY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.49M for 15.11 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.