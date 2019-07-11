EPS for Neogen (NEOG) Expected At $0.28; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position By $33.12 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 20.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 2.63 million shares with $128.84 million value, down from 3.32M last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Analysts expect Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. NEOG’s profit would be $14.43M giving it 55.34 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Neogen Corporation’s analysts see 12.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 159,219 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 17.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) stake by 35,000 shares to 40,000 valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 247,439 shares and now owns 267,439 shares. Svmk Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 10,018 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 437,610 shares. Manikay Ptnrs Ltd invested in 6.35% or 1.05 million shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,150 shares. Moreover, Ancora Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 6.40 million shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 198,548 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies has 2.27% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 110 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Moreover, Oakworth has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 240 shares. 1.93M are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Oakbrook Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 432,124 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Safety and Animal Safety. It has a 52.53 P/E ratio. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Neogen Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 21,000 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 297 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,031 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 53,058 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 19,500 shares. Stanley reported 0.23% stake. Smithfield Tru Co accumulated 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Provident Investment holds 0.11% or 11,249 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,415 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 56,549 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Management invested in 0.36% or 816,033 shares. 18,300 were reported by Strs Ohio. Proshare Limited Liability holds 9,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.23 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider HERBERT JAMES L sold $2.72 million. 5,000 shares valued at $313,233 were sold by PARNELL JACK C on Wednesday, February 6.