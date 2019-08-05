EPS for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Expected At $-0.80; ELK PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (EKPTF) Sellers Decreased By 19.42% Their Shorts

ELK PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EKPTF) had a decrease of 19.42% in short interest. EKPTF’s SI was 8,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.42% from 10,300 shares previously. With 4,200 avg volume, 2 days are for ELK PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EKPTF)’s short sellers to cover EKPTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0035 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elk Petroleum Limited operates as an gas and oil development and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.69 million. It holds a 49% working interest in the Grieve Field project located in the Wind River Basin; and a 100% working interest in the Singleton oil field in located in Nebraska. It currently has negative earnings.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. The Company’s product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. It has a 8.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A.

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating.