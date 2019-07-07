EPS for Neenah, Inc. (NP) Expected At $0.90; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 192 funds opened new and increased positions, while 188 cut down and sold holdings in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 64.02 million shares, down from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Martin Marietta Materials Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 157 Increased: 121 New Position: 71.

Analysts expect Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report $0.90 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 23.73% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. NP’s profit would be $15.18M giving it 18.77 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Neenah, Inc.’s analysts see 30.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.57. About 46,200 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Neenah, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos owns 5,497 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,448 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). 7,489 are owned by Indexiq Lc. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 23,269 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 26,009 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 2,750 shares. Brinker holds 0.02% or 9,453 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 26,125 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 30,585 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 25,727 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Piedmont Invest holds 0.01% or 4,248 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Constellium NV (CSTM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down 1.5%; Acer Therapeutics Shares Slide – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $188,208 activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider Benz Noah Samuel sold $66,918. Another trade for 1,866 shares valued at $121,290 was made by Duncan Matthew L on Thursday, January 10.

Neenah, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The company's Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 36.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Worker killed at Martin Marietta plant OSHA investigating death of employee, 24 – BizWest” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $195.29 million for 18.50 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $230.84. About 195,604 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M