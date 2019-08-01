EPS for Neenah, Inc. (NP) Expected At $0.90; LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD CDA ORDINARY SHARES (LBLCF) Shorts Raised By 6.16%

LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had an increase of 6.16% in short interest. LBLCF’s SI was 1.25M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.16% from 1.18 million shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 784 days are for LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)’s short sellers to cover LBLCF’s short positions. It closed at $51.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, retail banking, credit card, insurance, and wireless mobile services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $18.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties. It has a 47.55 P/E ratio. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores, including in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars, and apparel and other general merchandise stores.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $66,918 activity. 950 shares valued at $66,918 were sold by Benz Noah Samuel on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Neenah, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,431 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Associated Banc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 15,501 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 874 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). 30,700 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Voya Inv Management Ltd reported 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Laurion Cap Management L P stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 229,262 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 3,512 shares. 3,774 were reported by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Bancorp Of America De has 116,584 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 22 shares.

Neenah, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The company's Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 35.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.