EPS for Navistar International (NAV) Expected At $1.20; Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sellers Increased By 4.75% Their Shorts

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) had an increase of 4.75% in short interest. XTNT’s SI was 35,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.75% from 33,700 shares previously. With 5,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s short sellers to cover XTNT’s short positions. The SI to Xtant Medical Holdings Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 1,944 shares traded. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) has declined 53.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.10% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report $1.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.84% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. NAV’s profit would be $124.88M giving it 4.66 P/E if the $1.20 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Navistar International Corporation’s analysts see 13.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.37% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 386,185 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 12/04/2018 – Audi brand to be excluded from VW sportscar brand overhaul; 19/04/2018 – DJ Navistar International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAV); 18/04/2018 – Volkswagen Truck & Bus Not Reporting Any Changes to Plans or Proposals for Navistar; 06/03/2018 Navistar Unveils Uptime-Centric Vision For Growing ReNEWed® Reman Brand; Expands Fleetrite® Private Label Parts Brand; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS DIVISION CFO SAYS TAKEOVER BID FOR NAVISTAR WOULD MAKE SENSE AT SOME POINT; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund: Navistar Board Elected Miller Effective April 17; 06/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL – BRAND TO NOW OFFER SEVERAL NEW PRODUCT LINES IN 2018 STARTING WITH 2015 N13 ENGINE AND 2010-2016 l6 ENGINE; 16/04/2018 – VW trucks division open to taking over Navistar -CFO; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER MHR FUND NAMES RAYMOND MILLER AS 2ND BD NOMINEE

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, makes, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.99 million. The Company’s biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 6.96 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $40.75’s average target is 82.25% above currents $22.36 stock price. Navistar had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NAV in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 229,959 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 92,758 shares.

