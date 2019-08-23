EPS for Navistar International (NAV) Expected At $1.20; Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 65.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,046 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 2,138 shares with $340,000 value, down from 6,184 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 406,991 shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Ed Charles, Infield Sage of the Miracle Mets, Is Dead at 84; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth

Analysts expect Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report $1.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.84% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. NAV’s profit would be $124.87M giving it 4.98 P/E if the $1.20 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Navistar International Corporation’s analysts see 13.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 287,551 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 23/03/2018 – IC Bus Takes chargE™ On The Road; 16/04/2018 – Volkswagen Unit Considering Full Takeover of Truck Maker Navistar — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – Raymond T. Miller Appointed to Navistar Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NAVISTAR, INC. TO DESIGN AND DEVELOP A CLASS 8 TRUCK COMPRISED OF A COMPOSITE TRACTOR AND FRAME RAILS; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q ADJ EBITDA $104M, EST. $83.7M; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.25 BLN TO $9.75 BLN; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IS NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES TO ITS PLANS OR PROPOSALS FOR NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL; 07/03/2018 – Navistar Caps Turnaround Plan With Medium-Duty Truck Overhaul; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 06/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – PLANS TO EXPAND PRODUCT LINE-UP IN 2018

Among 7 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $232 highest and $205 lowest target. $213.57’s average target is 26.29% above currents $169.11 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Guggenheim. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Ladenburg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 75,000 are owned by Ghost Tree Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 9 were reported by Cwm Limited Company. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 434,221 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Company invested in 2,154 shares. Redmile Gru Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,450 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bb Biotech Ag holds 1.38 million shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.07% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Highlander Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 300 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Tiverton Asset Mgmt has 7,523 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $40.75’s average target is 70.64% above currents $23.88 stock price. Navistar had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Robert W. Baird.