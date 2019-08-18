EPS for Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Expected At $-0.65; Sensato Investors Decreased Bruker (BRKR) Stake By $2.45 Million

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Bruker Corp (BRKR) stake by 23.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc sold 64,527 shares as Bruker Corp (BRKR)’s stock rose 25.59%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 205,588 shares with $7.90M value, down from 270,115 last quarter. Bruker Corp now has $6.41B valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 1.29M shares traded or 44.07% up from the average. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 20/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q REV. $431.7M, EST. $417.4M; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH, NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION AND NON-GAAP EPS IS UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DKSH HOLDING AG DKSH.S – DKSH AND BRUKER AXS SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ASIA PACIFIC

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.80 million. It owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Among 8 analysts covering Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Bruker Corp has $57 highest and $32 lowest target. $51.25’s average target is 23.58% above currents $41.47 stock price. Bruker Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.