EPS for Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Expected At $-0.65; Nomura Holdings Cut By $6.37 Million Its Take (TTWO) Stake

Analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $1.45 EPS change or 69.05% from last quarter’s $-2.1 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s analysts see -1,183.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 51,679 shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) has declined 36.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NNA News: 14/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Completes Acquisition of Containership; 09/03/2018 Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces $30.0 Million Private Placement; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS ACQUISITION FINANCE (US) INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Completed $71.5 M Sale and Leaseback Agreement for Four MR2 Product Tankers; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS SOUTH AMERICAN LOGISTICS INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – Navios Marit Acq 1Q Loss $24.5M; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS REPORTS PURCHASE OF THREE CONTAINERS; 10/05/2018 – Navios Marit Acq 1Q Rev $46.2M; 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION – NAVE GALACTIC TO BE SUBSTITUTED BY NAVE EQUINOX AND NAVE PYXIS MR2 PRODUCT TANKERS; 21/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 87.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 67,000 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 10,000 shares with $956,000 value, down from 77,000 last quarter. Take now has $13.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 1.05M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 222,329 shares to 227,271 valued at $22.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 1.09M shares and now owns 1.19M shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14500 target. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Underperform” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank owns 646,206 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 663,214 shares stake. 5,218 were reported by Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 65,405 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Covington Management reported 100 shares. Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nomura Holding Incorporated accumulated 22,421 shares. Alyeska Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Strs Ohio invested in 3,452 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 21,111 shares. Sei stated it has 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $87.45 million. It owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.